Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 3,336 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

