Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

MNDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 2,060 ($26.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,953.73. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,425.47 ($18.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.