Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Market Cap of $46.85 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $46.85 million and $3.57 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00291389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00036177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

