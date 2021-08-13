DOC.COM (MTC) One Day Volume Tops $28,466.00

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $28,466.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.03 or 0.00894098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00115524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00151827 BTC.

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

