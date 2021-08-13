Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

