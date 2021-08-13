Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV?, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE RGR opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,699 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

