iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $81.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

