FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. restated a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

FMC stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. FMC has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

