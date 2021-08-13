Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.98 on Friday. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Get Resonant alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RESN. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resonant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.