Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $347,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Marriott International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Marriott International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $134.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

