Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 965 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

NYSE:GM opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.