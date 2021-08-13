TokenPay Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.17 million and $92,203.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,428.10 or 0.99780654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00032051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00072991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001002 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

