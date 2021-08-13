TrustSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.43 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $91.43 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.03 or 0.00894098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00115524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00151827 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,227,886 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

