Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 109,614 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $14,977,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of CM stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.