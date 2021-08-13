TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at BTIG Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Shares of TA stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $572.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.19.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 383.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

