T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $229.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The second-quarter results were driven by higher revenues, backed by an increase in investment advisory fees. T. Rowe Price's planned initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution channel and launching new investment strategies and vehicles are likely to stoke long-term growth. Further, the company is debt free with sufficient liquidity, enabling it in carrying out impressive capital-deployment activities. However, elevated operating costs act as a headwind. Regulatory pressure across investment-management industry is also a concern for T. Rowe Price.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.50.

TROW opened at $215.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.27. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $219.48. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

