Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$6.74. The company has a market cap of C$319.54 million and a PE ratio of 15.25.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.