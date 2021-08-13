Honest Trading Up 9.8% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $128,273.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00142698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00152322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,515.23 or 0.99965965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00866268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.