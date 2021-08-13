Cormark Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective lifted by Cormark to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 240.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.