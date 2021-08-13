Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Bark & Co alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BARK. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Bark & Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bark & Co (BARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.