FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.84.

CG stock opened at C$9.17 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.32%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

