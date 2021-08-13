Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Allakos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,013 over the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

