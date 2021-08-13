Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report sales of $13.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $10.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $50.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $77.45 million, with estimates ranging from $74.28 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,222 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,586,797 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,211 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after buying an additional 348,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.35. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

