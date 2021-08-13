Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.93 Million

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce sales of $62.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.20 million. Alphatec posted sales of $41.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $238.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $295.69 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $305.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $487,144 in the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 59.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

