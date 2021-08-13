Matthew Ackley Sells 2,000 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 95.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

