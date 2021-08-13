Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 750 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

