Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Acquires $80,000.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew J. Gessow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $55,300.00.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after buying an additional 1,908,287 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,820 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

