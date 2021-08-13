APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%.

NYSE:APG opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

