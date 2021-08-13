Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 14,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $261.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,636.34, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 16.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 113.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 14.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

