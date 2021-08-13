Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. BOX posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BOX by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 1.25. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.