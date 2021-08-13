Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is ($5.65). United Airlines posted earnings of ($8.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($11.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.55) to ($9.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

UAL opened at $47.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $28,889,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.