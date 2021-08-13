22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XXII opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $590.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. Equities analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

