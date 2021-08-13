Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 15,836 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $39,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $89,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $803,420 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

