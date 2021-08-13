Tapestry (TPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.