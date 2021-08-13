Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.25% of Packaging Co. of America worth $31,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG opened at $145.46 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $95.55 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

