B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $556.77

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 556.77 ($7.27) and traded as high as GBX 564 ($7.37). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 556.20 ($7.27), with a volume of 1,408,753 shares traded.

BME has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 557.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

