Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.78

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.78 and traded as high as $148.70. Kerry Group shares last traded at $148.70, with a volume of 2,988 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRYAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kerry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

