BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.60

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $14.02. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 61,881 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,007,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 34,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.