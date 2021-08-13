BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.60

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $14.02. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 61,881 shares traded.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
