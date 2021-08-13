Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

