Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,102,000 after purchasing an additional 724,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.