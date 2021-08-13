Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $938,000 Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 66,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 88,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $118.68 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

