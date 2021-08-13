Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4941 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend by 49.5% over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

NYSE:TSM opened at $115.70 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

