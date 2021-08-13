Canaccord Genuity Trims Quilter (LON:QLT) Target Price to GBX 180

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quilter stock opened at GBX 152.75 ($2.00) on Thursday. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 31.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

