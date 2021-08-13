PGGM Investments Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $583.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.78. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

