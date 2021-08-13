Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 1,728 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 45.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $16,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 763.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.55 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,914 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

