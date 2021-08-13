Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.00. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 16,971 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,945 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

