Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.00. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 16,971 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.35.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter.
About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.