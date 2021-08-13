Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.25

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 80057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

