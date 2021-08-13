Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.25

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 80057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.
RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.
The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
