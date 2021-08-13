AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report $35.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.25 million. AXT reported sales of $25.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $145.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.24%.

AXTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,439 shares of company stock worth $792,636. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

AXTI stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

