Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Announces Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $94.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

