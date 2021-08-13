Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $260,000. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 139,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.